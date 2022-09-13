Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
