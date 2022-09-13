nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $91,151,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 906,674 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

