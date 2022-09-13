NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $130.99

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.99 and last traded at $131.18, with a volume of 2730578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.