NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
NZME Company Profile
