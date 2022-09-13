Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,083 shares of company stock worth $37,245. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

