Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Objective Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Get Objective alerts:

Insider Transactions at Objective

In related news, insider Gary Fisher sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.50 ($10.14), for a total value of A$4,350,000.00 ($3,041,958.04).

Objective Company Profile

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Perform to streamline and automate content-driven processes; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security for conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Objective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Objective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.