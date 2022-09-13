Observer Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $127,207.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,239.72 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00471561 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

