Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OBCI stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
