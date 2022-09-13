Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

OBCI stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocean Bio-Chem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.