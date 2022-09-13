Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 7%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.03). Approximately 131,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 135,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.90).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.96. The company has a market cap of £172.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,127.75 ($6,195.93). Also, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,134.45).

