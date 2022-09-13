Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.33.

OMCL stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,960 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

