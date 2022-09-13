ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.33 million. ON24 also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. 4,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,313. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Activity at ON24

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

