One Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,782 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. 10,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,569. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

