One Capital Management LLC Has $37.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $13.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.21. The stock had a trading volume of 212,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

