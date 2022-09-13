One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,503. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

