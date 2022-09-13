One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the August 15th total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,523,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,435,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 752,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Price Performance

OEPW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,928. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

