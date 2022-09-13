Onooks Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $75,779.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.
Buying and Selling Onooks
