Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,883. The company has a market capitalization of $203.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.