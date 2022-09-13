Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91-12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.08. 14,108,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,097. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

