Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Down 91.1% in August

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Orezone Gold Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ORZCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 273,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

