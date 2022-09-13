Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Trimmed by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 212,955 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.70% of Orthofix Medical worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFIX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,336. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $417.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

