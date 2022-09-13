Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 8.6%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 56,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,694,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

