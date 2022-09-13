Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 4,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Separately, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
