Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 4,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 367,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.