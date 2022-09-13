Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 58.6% in August

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Palisade Bio by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Palisade Bio Company Profile

NASDAQ:PALI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,942. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

Featured Articles

