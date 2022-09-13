Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Parex Resources Price Performance
TSE PXT opened at C$21.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.44.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
