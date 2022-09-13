Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.53 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

