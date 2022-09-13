PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research note on Saturday. They set a buy rating for the company.

PCTI opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 million, a PE ratio of -516.48 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

