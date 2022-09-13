Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 304,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,090,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

