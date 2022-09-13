Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.06. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 14,594 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

