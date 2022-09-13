Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

Permission Coin (ASK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $14,002.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00747919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

