Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,165 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 19.9% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.54% of Lowe’s Companies worth $2,063,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $9.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,981. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

