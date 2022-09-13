Phase 2 Partners LLC Buys 29,747 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Phase 2 Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up about 7.9% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.36. 13,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,135. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $139.84 and a one year high of $234.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

