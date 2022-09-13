Phase 2 Partners LLC Buys New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.