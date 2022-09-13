Phase 2 Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Phase 2 Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. Essent Group accounts for about 4.1% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,863. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Essent Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

