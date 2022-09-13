Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Acquires 78,205 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the quarter. AFC Gamma accounts for 3.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 2.69% of AFC Gamma worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 390,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow purchased 57,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $899,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFCG. Cowen lifted their price target on AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AFCG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,793. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 56.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 112.56%.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

