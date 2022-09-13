Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 179,081 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for approximately 2.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,416. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $508,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

