Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 58,226 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.