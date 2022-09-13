Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes $11.86 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 186,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,000. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 7,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

