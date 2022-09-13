Philosophy Capital Management LLC Sells 185,712 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 185,712 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for approximately 3.6% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Golar LNG worth $43,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 32,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Several analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

