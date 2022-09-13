Philosophy Capital Management LLC Sells 47,294 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 865,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,294 shares during the period. Perdoceo Education makes up approximately 0.8% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 8.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

