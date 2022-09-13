Philosophy Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. NGL Energy Partners accounts for 0.0% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 168,754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
