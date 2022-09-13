Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 2.2 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

