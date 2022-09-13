Pitbull (PIT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pitbull (PIT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $22.52 million and $1.16 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pitbull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pitbull using one of the exchanges listed above.

