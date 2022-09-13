Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.86. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 98,680 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 53.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,399,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 425,622 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 31.0% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

