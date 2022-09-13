PlatinumBAR (XPTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $27,876.15 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001356 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

