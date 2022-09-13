Plian (PI) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Plian (PI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded down 13% against the dollar. Plian has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $49,693.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,964,484 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

