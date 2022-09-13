Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 39,406 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $4.36 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 373,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.