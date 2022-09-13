Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,420,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 0.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.22% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,169 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 2.0 %

YMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,101. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of -1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full Truck Alliance Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

