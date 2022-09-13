Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $24.83 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,938. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,192. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.