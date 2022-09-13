Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $14.76 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $20.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $455.64. 38,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,135. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its 200 day moving average is $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.