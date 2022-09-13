Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,444,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 34.43% of Swiftmerge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Swiftmerge Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 475,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,020. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

